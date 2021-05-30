Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $148.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.23. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

