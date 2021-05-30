Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,416 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $51.68.

