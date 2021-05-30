Blume Capital Management Inc. Invests $212,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 72.5% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 42,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 97.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS stock opened at $254.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.23 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.82.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

