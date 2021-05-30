Coastline Trust Co Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $53.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

