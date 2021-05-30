ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.43.

ResMed stock opened at $205.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.57 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,701.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,232 shares of company stock worth $5,728,380. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

