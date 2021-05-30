Financial Contrast: Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) vs. TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of -363.56, indicating that its share price is 36,456% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A TORM 1.66% 0.99% 0.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hermitage Offshore Services and TORM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of TORM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and TORM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.02 -$19.12 million N/A N/A TORM $747.40 million 0.93 $88.11 million N/A N/A

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Summary

TORM beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

