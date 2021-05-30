Analyzing ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) & Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and Torchlight Energy Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $847.67 million 3.18 -$408.48 million N/A N/A Torchlight Energy Resources $190,000.00 1,823.38 -$12.78 million N/A N/A

Torchlight Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARC Resources.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Torchlight Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 14.32% 6.32% 3.46% Torchlight Energy Resources -9,971.99% -36.26% -22.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ARC Resources and Torchlight Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00 Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Resources currently has a consensus target price of $11.34, suggesting a potential upside of 48.87%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

