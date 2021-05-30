Digitex Token (DGTX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.92 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Digitex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00079363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.51 or 0.00918345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.44 or 0.09161967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00089466 BTC.

Digitex Token Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.