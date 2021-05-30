Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 590.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BRO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

