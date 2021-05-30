Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 572.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,187 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Venture Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $808,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

ADVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $338.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

