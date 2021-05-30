Short Interest in Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Increases By 77.3%

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 842,400 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the April 29th total of 475,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:ALEGF opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60. Allegro.eu has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALEGF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegro.eu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Allegro.eu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Allegro.eu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

