Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Short Interest Down 51.3% in May

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the April 29th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Astro Aerospace stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Astro Aerospace has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $7.34.
Astro Aerospace Company Profile
