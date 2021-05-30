Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Short Interest Down 51.3% in May

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the April 29th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Astro Aerospace stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Astro Aerospace has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Astro Aerospace Company Profile

Astro Aerospace Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops self-piloted and autonomous, manned and unmanned, electric vertical take-off and landing aerial vehicles. It intends to provide the market with aerial transportation for humans and cargo. The company was formerly known as CPSM, Inc and changed its name to Astro Aerospace Ltd.

