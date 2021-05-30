Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Rises By 71.4%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the April 29th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 148.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCKIF shares. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BCKIF opened at $4.32 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

