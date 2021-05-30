Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Rational Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.4% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $333.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $228.76 and a one year high of $342.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $333.57 and a 200 day moving average of $320.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

