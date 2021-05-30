Rational Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,665.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,371.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,439.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1,413.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $964.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.55 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

