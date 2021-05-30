Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

