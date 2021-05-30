Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 3.2% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Citigroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after buying an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $78.71 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

