Blume Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.7% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,137 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $134.54 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.