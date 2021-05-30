Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $539.65 million.

LMB opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Limbach has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limbach in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limbach stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 2,169.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Limbach worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

