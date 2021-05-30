Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 421.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,448 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of bluebird bio worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Mizuho upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of BLUE opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

