Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) vs. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Head to Head Comparison

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.55 $81.14 million $3.30 5.99 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.36 $4.44 million N/A N/A

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Risk & Volatility

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Waterstone Financial and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterstone Financial currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.64%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 27.89% 23.68% 4.37% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 9.75% N/A N/A

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also provides transaction deposit, interest bearing transaction, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; secured and unsecured lines; commercial real estate construction loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. In addition, the company invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored and private-label enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. It operates 14 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 14 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.