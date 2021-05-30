MAI Capital Management Sells 82 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $140.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.65. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

