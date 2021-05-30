Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after buying an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after buying an additional 997,344 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,319,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $193.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,461. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

