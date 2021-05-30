MAI Capital Management Has $754,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 602,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 98,370 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.