Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,236 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,115,000 after acquiring an additional 141,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,738,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PAYC opened at $329.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.37, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.