Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 16,842 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 204,648 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $2,141,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at $1,404,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.