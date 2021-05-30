Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 5,908 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDV opened at $33.60 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

