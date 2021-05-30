iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Stake Trimmed by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 181,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $24.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.