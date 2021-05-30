MAI Capital Management Has $897,000 Stock Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Roche were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,399 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,766,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 38,530 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Roche by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $299.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $47.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.2782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. Roche’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

