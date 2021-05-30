Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 29,604 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,604 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2,694.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,053,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,248 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,063 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.89%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.