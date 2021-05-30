Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after buying an additional 204,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after acquiring an additional 372,935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $491,190,000 after acquiring an additional 591,382 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $126.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.69. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

