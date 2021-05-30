Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OSK opened at $131.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

