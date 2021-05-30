Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,562,000 after acquiring an additional 397,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $273,200,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,550,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,827 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of State Street by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,691,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,078,000 after acquiring an additional 300,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,165 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,675. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

State Street stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.