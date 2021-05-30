Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 140 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $95.35 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

