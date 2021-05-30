Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.15

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.15 and traded as low as $14.22. Educational Development shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 17,847 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $120.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.
About Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
