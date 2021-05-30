Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.15

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.15 and traded as low as $14.22. Educational Development shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 17,847 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Educational Development by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth about $939,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Educational Development by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

