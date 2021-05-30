Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 7,987.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $135.68 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $138.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

