iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THD. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1,258.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000.

THD stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.30. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $83.55.

