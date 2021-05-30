Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,900 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 2.21. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

