Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,981.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.