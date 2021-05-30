Financial Review: ContextLogic (WISH) & Its Rivals

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) is one of 37 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ContextLogic to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ContextLogic and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion -$745.00 million -1.35 ContextLogic Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 7.77

ContextLogic’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic Competitors -4.52% -5.75% 0.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ContextLogic and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60 ContextLogic Competitors 210 1009 3097 59 2.69

ContextLogic currently has a consensus price target of $22.92, suggesting a potential upside of 188.70%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 23.42%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

ContextLogic competitors beat ContextLogic on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

