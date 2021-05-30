Condor Capital Management Buys 17,348 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,705.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,788.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 56,493 shares of company stock valued at $855,707. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

