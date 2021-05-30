Condor Capital Management Makes New $227,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 439.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 8,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $189.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

