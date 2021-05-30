11,268 Shares in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,341,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EJFAU stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.