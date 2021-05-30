Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report sales of $12.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.34 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $10.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $51.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 billion to $52.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.20 billion to $57.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $75.89 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

