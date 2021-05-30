Manna (MANNA) Hits Market Cap of $407,886.09

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 57.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Manna coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Manna has a market cap of $407,886.09 and $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,703.58 or 0.99807986 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,065,836 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,008 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Manna Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

