Condor Capital Management Makes New $52,000 Investment in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $898,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,252,000.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Shares of TWLVU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

In other Twelve Seas Investment Company II news, CEO Dimitri Elkin bought 600,000 shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.