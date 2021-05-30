Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 2,266 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,698,000 after acquiring an additional 138,976 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKW opened at $137.61 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $73.43 and a 12-month high of $191.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.