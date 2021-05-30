Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 890 Shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Inspire 100 ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 264,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000.

Shares of Inspire 100 ETF stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. Inspire 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $41.93.

