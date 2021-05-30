iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Position Cut by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 368.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period.

IPAC opened at $67.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $69.01.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.