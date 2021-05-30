Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $188.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.42. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $115.62 and a 52 week high of $189.72.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

